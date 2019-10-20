Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

