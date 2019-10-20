Fountain Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $127,988.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00226422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.01154052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089573 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,891,787 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

