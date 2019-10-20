Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Shares Down 0.5%

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04, approximately 1,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

