Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,750. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

