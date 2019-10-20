Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Decreased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 234.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,187,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $196,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $99,934,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 151.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,197,750. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,477,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,366,836. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

