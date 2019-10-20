Ford Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ford Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $183.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.89 and its 200 day moving average is $183.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.