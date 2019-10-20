Ford Financial Group Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ford Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $245.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,120. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.