Ford Financial Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ford Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $128.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $134.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

