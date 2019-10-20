Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.8% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $45.59 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

