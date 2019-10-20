Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

FONR stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,566. Fonar has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $132.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fonar in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fonar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fonar by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Fonar by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Fonar in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

