FolmCoin (FLM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. FolmCoin has a market capitalization of $2,321.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FolmCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, FolmCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FolmCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,002.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.02161026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.03 or 0.02686186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00668269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00697294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00450060 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012571 BTC.

FolmCoin Coin Profile

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com . FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolmCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FolmCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolmCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.