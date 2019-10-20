First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.91.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.