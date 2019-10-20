First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39, 3,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.