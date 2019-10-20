First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Stock Price Up 0%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)’s stock price rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30, approximately 384 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

