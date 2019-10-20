First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ:FTC opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

