First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 768 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758,149 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,854,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the period.

Shares of FISV opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,486,250 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

