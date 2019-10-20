First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

