First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 690 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.68 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

