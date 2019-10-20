First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,579 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,158,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 974,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.