First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.04%.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.