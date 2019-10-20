First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.