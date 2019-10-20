First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 63.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 50,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $94.14 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.