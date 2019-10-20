First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $121.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

