First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,643 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,466.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $62,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

