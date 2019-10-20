First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,467 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $141.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

