First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 332 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

