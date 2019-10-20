First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,610 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

JNPR opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

