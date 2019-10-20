First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,740 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,426,234,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after acquiring an additional 953,793 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,214,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,526,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,303,000 after acquiring an additional 241,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

