First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.51% of First Choice Bancorp worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 396.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 89.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 73.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 7,133 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $152,146.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 671,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,324,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 7,210 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $153,140.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,186 shares of company stock worth $620,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of FCBP opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.