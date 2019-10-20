Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Trading Down 1.3%

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 130,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $37.62 million and a P/E ratio of 19.25.

About Fiore Gold (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

