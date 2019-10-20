Financial Survey: CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) vs. AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY)

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CytRx and AVITA MED LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

CytRx presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,624.14%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.87%. Given CytRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -33.74% -27.77% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of CytRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytRx and AVITA MED LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 39.02 -$12.71 million ($0.29) -1.00 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 112.01 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -19.15

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CytRx has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CytRx beats AVITA MED LTD/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

