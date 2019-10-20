Financial Contrast: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 21.02% 2.63% 1.69% Ashford Hospitality Trust -9.28% -32.31% -2.85%

Volatility & Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.69%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.00%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ashford Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $212.49 million 23.99 $46.21 million $1.12 41.46 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.43 billion 0.21 -$126.97 million $1.26 2.31

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

