Financial Analysis: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) versus Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 823.64 -$9.80 million ($2.10) -0.59 Zynex $23.43 million 14.52 $7.36 million $0.22 47.64

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -347.34% -242.82% Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46%

Risk and Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 382.98%. Zynex has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Zynex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

