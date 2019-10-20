Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FITB opened at $27.33 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

