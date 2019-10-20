FidentiaX (FDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $747.00

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, FidentiaX has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. FidentiaX has a market capitalization of $422,400.00 and $747.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidentiaX token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FidentiaX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00041943 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.37 or 0.06106518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00041994 BTC.

About FidentiaX

FDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidentiaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidentiaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.