Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.29.

Ferrari stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $170.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,418,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

