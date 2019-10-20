Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

FSS opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $349,421.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,449,681.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $3,538,690. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,948,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,530,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 426,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 204,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,925,000 after acquiring an additional 170,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

