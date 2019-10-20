Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

FMNB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 26,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.88. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

