Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

