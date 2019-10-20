Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,879,000 after acquiring an additional 797,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Metlife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,696,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,346,000 after acquiring an additional 933,688 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.10. 4,890,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,903. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

