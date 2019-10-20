Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 7,097 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,666. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

