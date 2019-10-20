Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 215 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 75,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $2,707,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $15,486,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

