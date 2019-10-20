Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.53.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.88. The stock had a trading volume of 547,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,715. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.99.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.