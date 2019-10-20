Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CICC Research downgraded Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $7,481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

