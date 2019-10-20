Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Cut to “Underperform” at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,035 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 514,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,395 shares during the period.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

