eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.83 Million

Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) will post $275.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eXp World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.65 million. eXp World reported sales of $157.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eXp World will report full year sales of $943.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $912.00 million to $974.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eXp World.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

eXp World stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. eXp World has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

In related news, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $178,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,096 shares of company stock worth $2,196,892 in the last ninety days. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in eXp World by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

