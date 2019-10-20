eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $141,925.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $141,925.00.

Richard Stanwood Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $138,950.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $145,775.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $155,925.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $147,525.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $158,550.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $156,450.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $173,250.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $183,925.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $178,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $194,075.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $8.36 on Friday. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $507.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). eXp World had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 946,993 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 22.2% in the second quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 136,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 26.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 233.3% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

