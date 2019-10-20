Exosis Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Exosis has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002374 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. Exosis has a total market cap of $54,613.00 and approximately $24,352.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,218.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.93 or 0.02128750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.47 or 0.02731689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00663148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00681381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00054847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00443890 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012189 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 444,946 coins and its circulating supply is 279,946 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

