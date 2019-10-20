Evrim Resources (CVE:EVM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Evrim Resources Corp (CVE:EVM)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, 100,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 77,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The company has a market cap of $27.03 million and a PE ratio of -13.91.

Evrim Resources Company Profile (CVE:EVM)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

