Evercore ISI Upgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Outperform

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRO. BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.98.

NYSE:FRO opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.92. Frontline has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 354.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 1,108,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 55.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1,122.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 420.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 448,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

