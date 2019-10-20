Evercore ISI Upgrades Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Evercore ISI currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $779.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 119,156 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 13.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

